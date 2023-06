June 13, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has announced 125-member State executive, including 27 members for the twin cities including Rangareddy -urban & rural, Hyderabad Central, and Bhagyanagar Malakpet. All the former ministers, ex-MPs, ex-MLAs, ex-MLCs, ex-ZP chairpersons, ex-mayors and retired IAS/IPS officers are special invitees to the committee meetings, said a press release by State secretary G. Premender Reddy.