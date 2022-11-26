BJP-TRS quid pro quo saving Kavitha and BL Santosh: Congress

November 26, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - hyderabad

Telangana Congress has mocked the political fight between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the seriousness of it could be gauged from the fact that no notice was given to TRS MLC K. Kavitha despite her name cropping up.

Addressing a press conference here, TPCC officials spokespersons Ayodhya Reddy, Ravali Reddy and Kalva Sujatha said the State BJP leaders were just silent on the liquor scam and if there was a serious fight between the TRS and BJP, Ms. Kavita should have been at least served notice for questioning. “The fight is all made up to divert people’s attention from their failures,” said Mr. Ayodhya Reddy.

He said the BJP had never fought on the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act in favour of Telangana although even a single promise had not been fulfilled. Despite allegations and evidence against the TRS on corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, the BJP did not take any action and only made noise. “They just want to protect each other for failing Telangana and looting the State,” he claimed.

Ms. Ravali alleged that there was quid pro quo with the TRS government diluting the role of BJP leader B.L. Santosh in the alleged poaching of MLAs and the BJP government going easy on Ms. Kavita in the liquor case in New Delhi. She also demanded apologies from Congress leaders joining the BJP after enjoying power in the Congress for so many years.

Another spokesperson Kalva Sujatha said TRS should be indebted to Congress forever as the power being enjoyed by them was due to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. There was no existence for TRS MLC Kavitha if Congress had not given Telangana, she said while condemning her criticism of Mr. Gandhi. “None of these leaders has the stature to criticise Mr. Gandhi and they are also not aware of his role in the formation of Telangana,” she said.