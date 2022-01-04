BJP and TRS playing games: Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that both the TRS and the BJP have been playing politics and the arrest of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was a part of that.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Mahesh Kumar said that TRS has been trying to create a picture as if the BJP is the main Opposition in the State while the actual strength of the party was limited only to 14 Assembly constituencies.

“Both the BJP and the TRS are blind towards farmers problems and paddy is still lying on the drying platforms. Why is the BJP was silent on the corruption in the State?” he asked, adding that the people are looking at the Congress.

TPCC senior vice- president Mallu Ravi wondered why the BJP State president was arrested when the protest was inside the party office.