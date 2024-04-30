GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP and Congress together in corruption, says KCR

April 30, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that the BJP and Congress are twins in corruption, BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not sending the Central agencies to probe the collection of ‘commissions’ in the name of “RR tax” by the ruling Congress in Telangana.

Addressing a gathering during a roadshow held in Kothagudem town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, as part of the BRS election campaign on Tuesday night, Mr. Rao came down heavily on both the BJP and Congress accusing them of being allies in corruption.

Referring to Mr. Modi’s reported “RR tax” jibe during a public meeting in Zaheerabad, Mr. Rao asked, “Why did not Modi send the Central agencies ED and I-T to probe the collection of commissions by people in the helm of affairs in Telangana?” The inaction implies that both the BJP and Congress are hand in glove, he charged.

Listing out the welfare programmes implemented by the previous BRS government for the uplift of tribal people, he said the highest number of pattas for podu land were given in the tribal majority Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

He said the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) marched on the path of progress accruing benefits to the workforce during the previous BRS rule.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.