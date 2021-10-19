BJP and Congress colluded in Huzurabad bypoll: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao

HYDERABAD

19 October 2021 13:11 IST

TRS team to visit Tamil Nadu next month to learn organisational politics of the DMK and AIADMK

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president, K.T. Rama Rao has alleged collusion of Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Huzurabad bypoll and it reflected in fielding an ‘unknown’ candidate from the Congress.

He said this collusion was a larger plan of ensuring BJP candidate Mr. Eatala Rajender’s win and later inviting him to the Congress party along with some other leaders. He also named former MP and senior BJP leader Vivek Venkatswamy will accompany Mr. Rajender into the Congress. He claimed that former MP Konda Vishweshwer Reddy writing an open letter to Mr. Eatala Rajender, seeking support in Huzurabad was a part of this conspiracy.

In an informal interaction with reporters here, he termed the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka as a soft person and good individual but unfortunately, who has no say in his party under the new Congress team. When asked if it was an invitation for him to join the TRS, he replied ‘All I am saying is he is a good person and his voice is ignored in the Congress.’

By choosing a novice Balmuri Venkat, who hails from the neighbouring Peddapalli district, the Congress has made its intentions clear, he said and challenged the Telangana Congress chief, A. Revanth Reddy to secure deposit for his party. “They are nowhere in the picture as of now,” he said.

Stating that he won’t be campaigning in Huzurabad, the Minister asked the media not to report too much into it as it was a minor election for the party. He reminded that he campaigned neither in Dubbaka nor in Nagarjunsagar where by-polls were held. Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao might hold a meeting in Huzurabad but nothing is finalised as of now.

Targeting the BJP candidate Eatala Rajender, he asked him to explain what the BJP or he would contribute with his win rather than seeking the defeat of TRS. Mr. Rajender is still uncomfortable in the BJP as he was afraid of asking for votes in the name of the party.

On the Election Commission asking Dalita Bandhu to be stopped till the elections, he asked the leaders and political parties as to how long they can hold the scheme. “They can’t stop in after the bypoll is held.”

Mr. KTR dismissed the rumours on social media that KCR would opt to be the next vice president of India saying it's a creation of “WhatsApp University.”

TRS team to visit Tamil Nadu

The TRS working president said a delegation of the TRS would soon tour Tamil Nadu to study the structure and organisational politics of the DMK and AIADMK that have kept the national parties out of the contention in the State politics. “It was not easy to sustain regional parties and we want to study how DMK and AIADMK have created their party structure and continue to sway over the Tamil Nadu people relegation the national parties to the background.”

Mr. KTR reminded that from 1956 to 2014 several regional political parties took birth in the combined Andhra Pradesh but only Telugu Desham Party started by N.T. Rama Rao and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) started KCR could secure the support of people for a long time. “Successfully running a party for 20 years is not easy,” he said.

The TRS is celebrating 20 years of its journey this year with a massive meeting in Warangal on November 15.