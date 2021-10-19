BJP and Congress colluded in Huzurabad bypoll: K.T. Rama Rao

HYDERABAD

TRS team to visit Tamil Nadu next month

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has alleged collusion of the Congress with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Huzurabad byelection and it was reflected in the Congress fielding an ‘unknown’ candidate.

He said this collusion was part of a larger plan of ensuring BJP candidate Eatala Rajender’s win and later inviting him to the Congress party along with some other leaders. He also named former MP and senior BJP leader Vivek Venkatswamy and alleged that he would accompany Mr. Rajender into the Congress fold. Former MP Konda Vishweshwer Reddy writing an open letter seeking support to Mr. Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad was a part of this conspiracy, he claimed.

Mr. Rama Rao termed the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka as a soft spoken person and good individual and added that unfortunately he has no say in his party under the new Congress team. When asked if it was an invitation for him to join the TRS, he replied: “All I am saying is he is a good person and his voice is ignored in the Congress.”

By choosing a novice Balmuri Venkat, who hails from the neighbouring Peddapalli district, the Congress has made its intentions clear, he said and challenged Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy to secure deposit for his party. “They are nowhere in the picture as of now,” he said.

Stating that he won’t be campaigning in Huzurabad, the Minister asked the media not to read too much into it. He pointed out that he neither campaigned in Dubbaka nor in Nagarjunsagar where bypolls were held. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao might hold a meeting in Huzurabad but nothing is finalised as of now.

Targeting BJP candidate Eatala Rajender, he asked him to explain what the BJP or he would contribute with his win. Mr. Rajender is uncomfortable in the BJP as he was afraid of asking votes in the name of the party.

On the Election Commission asking Dalita Bandhu to be stopped till the elections, he said: “They can’t stop it after the bypoll is held.” He also dismissed rumours on social media that KCR would opt to be the next Vice President of India saying its a creation of “WhatsApp University.”

Tamil Nadu visit

A delegation of the the TRS would soon tour Tamil Nadu to study the organisational structure of the DMK and AIADMK that have kept the national parties at bay in the State politics.

“It was not easy to sustain regional parties and we want to study how the DMK and the AIADMK have created their party structure and continue to hold a sway over the Tamil Nadu people relegating the national parties to the background.” In combined Andhra Pradesh only two regional parties — the Telugu Desam Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi — could survive for 20 years, he noted.