BJP alleges irregularities in Smart City work

The BJP Karimnagar district unit alleged that the ruling TRS leaders have resorted to large-scale irregularities in the allocation of Smart City work to contractors.

Talking to newsmen here on Monday, BJP district president Basa Satyanarayana Rao alleged that the authorities, in collusion with the TRS leaders, have allocated contract work to the tune of ₹164 crore for laying roads for single tenders in violation of norms.

He demanded that the authorities call for fresh tenders for allocation of work and cancel the work already allocated to single tenders.

He also said they would approach the Central Vigilance Commission and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seeking a thorough inquiry into the irregularities in the allocation of Smart City work.

Former Municipal Corporators M. Chandrashekhar and Vijaya, Town President Bethi Mahender Reddy and others were also present.