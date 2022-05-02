BJP alleges irregularities in leachate treatment

‘Extent of ponds and quantity of leachate to be treated exaggerated to benefit agency’

BJP corporators alleged huge irregularities in GHMC’s agreement with the Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL) with regard to the leachate treatment agreement at the Jawaharnagar solid waste management facility.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the BJP delegation led by Corporator Devara Karunakar, alleged that the extent of the leachate ponds and the quantity of leachate to be treated has been exaggerated in order to benefit the agency.

As per an earlier estimate by GHMC, the area of Malkaram Lake together with the 12 artificial leachate ponds which empty into the lake was 1,47,088 square metres, and the quantity of leachate-mixed water to be treated was estimated to be 6,63,861 kilolitres.

However, the agreement entered into with the REEL showed the extent as 2,85,292.84 square metres, and the leachate quantity as 9,45,834.49 kilolitres.

While GHMC’s upset price for treating the entire leachate in two years was ₹240 crore, REEL stood the lowest bidder by quoting a little over ₹251 crore.

Mr. Karunakar said the agreement reeked of GHMC officials’ collusion with the agency in order to inflate the area of the lake and the water quantity, thereby giving scope to corruption to the extent of ₹130 crore.

While the tenders for leachate treatment were first called in June last year, they had to be re-called in September owing to lack of response.

When sought clarification, GHMC officials refuted the allegations and said the quantity of leachate treated does not have any bearing on the price fixed.

“The extent and quantity of leachate keep changing based on the seasons. During rains, due to dilution, the area of the water spread increases, and so does the quantity. Hence, we left it to the agency to estimate the highest possible quantity to be treated at any point of time in a year. The amount will remain constant, whatever be the quantity,” an official explained.

The earlier bids in June were rejected as the estimated cost quoted was way higher, he said, and assured that the price was fixed by the tender committee consisting of officials from various departments including HMWS&SB and Public Health.

A third party audit will be in place to keep track of the quantity of leachate the agency claims to have treated. While as per the agreement, the entire leachate is to be treated in two years, the agency will remain on the site for three more years in order to further treat seepage from the ground.

Mr. Karunakar questioned the existence of leachate even after capping of the legacy dump, and said public money is being wasted on projects without any scientific or legal basis.

Mylardevpally Corporator Srinivas Reddy, Moosapet corporator Mahender, and Ramnagar Corporator K. Ravi Chari were present at the press meet.