BJP all-India full-timers training programme commences

December 28, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Party general secretary BL Santosh to attend today

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, which has a large chunk of seats from North India to its kitty for coming to power, has been now focusing on South India. As part of that two-day training programme for Vistaraks (full-timers of the party) was launched here on Wednesday.

Party full-timers working in as many as 117 constituencies in southern western and central parts of the country attended the meetings.

The focus was on the constituencies where the party is weak and what steps need to be taken to strengthen it at ground level.

BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, party general secretaries Sunil Bansal, and Vinod Tawde, V. Satish, party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman, and party national vice president D.K. Aruna attended the training programme.

Addressing the full timers, Mr. Satish said that the programme was aimed at strengthening the party at ground level and all efforts would be put in that direction. “Getting training is part of our regular activity. Get ready for coming Lok Sabha elections and strengthen the party. Fill the gaps and focus on areas where we have to work,” Mr. Satish reportedly told the full-timers.

Mr. B.L. Santosh, party general secretary and one of the accused in the BRS MLAs poaching case, was scheduled to visit on Wednesday but his programme was cancelled.

Telangana Assembly Palak, Vistarak, Parliament in-charges and conveners meeting would be held on Thursday.

CONNECT WITH US