BJP advises Kavita to protest before KCR’s house for women’s quota

March 09, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy and TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, at separate meetings, lashed out at the BRS leadership and said bringing the women’s quota bill into the limelight was only meant to divert attention from the Enforcement Department (ED) summons to MLC and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha on Thursday.

“KCR family is not so great that Prime Minister Modi will ask ED or CBI to launch an investigation. We are all focused on country’s development. These agencies will act against anyone doing shady business deals and will take the investigations to the logical end. There can’t be separate rules for CMs’ daughters,” claimed Mr. Kishan Reddy, in Delhi.

He wondered why such a hue and cry was being made if Ms. Kavita was really innocent. “We are not involved in producing, directing or enacting high dramas like the BRS leadership did in accusing us of poaching their MLAs. There is no need for us to target anyone. Those who had destroyed expensive mobiles to cover up the liquor scam should answer,” said the Secunderabad MP.

The BRS had no “moral right” to talk of women’s quota bill having kept silent all these years, said Mr. Reddy and questioned if KCR had taken the consent of his allies – Majlis, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on the issue. “What is the connection with ED summons and women’s bill? We are not against the bill if there is unanimity among the parties,” he said.

Protest at party office

TS BJP state unit decided to take up a day-long protest, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., led by vice president D. K. Aruna, former MP Vijayashanti and members of the women’s wing to highlight how “KCR and his family have been cheating the Telangana public over the years” on Friday.

Addressing a meeting, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the entire country should be made aware of the “duplicitous” nature of Ms. Kavita’s protest for women’s quota. “KCR has never talked about the women’s bill. Only his daughter got MP ticket in 2014 and two women in 2019 while only four ladies were given party ticket out of the 119 Assembly constituencies,” he said.

He also accused the Chief Minister of staying mum over the atrocities against women. “Kavita should actually protest before her father’s house demanding to know why he had ignored the demand till date. BRS should first implement the quota within its party. We will agitate till she apologises,” added the Karimnagar MP.