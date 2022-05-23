BJP advises CM KCR to focus on TS farmers and youth

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh addressing at the BJP State office bearers meeting, also seen Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy (L) and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana BJP found fault with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao for trying to “cover up” the suicide by farmers, students, unemployed youth and others in Telangana as if the State has been enjoying “peace and tranquility” under his administration in the last eight years.

“KCR is resorting to spreading lies and falsehoods in his visits to Delhi and Punjab to mislead the people of the country. He did not bother to provide compensation to the 1,200 Telangana martyrs families, jobs to them or even construct houses, but he is doing a big drama of providing financial assistance there. People of Telangana need to be told about this duplicity,” said party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday.

He was addressing a meeting on the office bearers of the party where Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, general secretary Tarun Chugh, national OBC president K. Laxman, MLAs T. Raja Singh, Eatala Rajender and others were present, where the discussions centered around the forthcoming visit of Prime Minster Narendra Modi, achievements of the Modi government, failures of the TRS government and State president’s walkathon.

The party chief said the Central government has taken a “landmark” decision of reducing the tax on petrol and diesel and the party will take up agitational programmes throughout the State to force the TRS government to follow suit to provide relief to the common man.

It was decided to take up a door-to-door campaign to propagate the “victories” of the Modi government in the last eight years from May 30 to June 14. The political winds are in favour of the BJP especially after the success of the recent ‘padayatra’, public meetings addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah and national president J. P. Nadda, he claimed.

Mr. Chugh expressed the confidence that the party will be voted to power in the next elections as he saw “buzz” among the people during Mr. Sanjay Kumar’s two walkathons where farmers, youth, women and others poured out their woes and their anger against the TRS government. “If we come to power we will construct houses to the eligible poor and fill up all the vacancies,” he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy charged KCR of leading a “disinformation campaign” against the Centre and the BJP as he was unable to accept the “rising popularity of the party here”. “What are the revolutionary changes made here? Is it taking ₹4 lakh crore loans, not going secretariat and not providing space for women in the ministry for five years?” he questioned.

“KCR is disillusioned and frustrated as his dream of handing over power to his son is failing,” he claimed and advised the Chief Minister to be more concerned about the farmers, youth and employees of Telangana first before trying to take care of other States’ interests.

He charged he TRS government of “not cooperating” with the Centre in setting up of the ‘Science City’, extending MMTS to Yadadri, Sainik School, new railway line between Kothagudem-Bhadrachalam and so on.