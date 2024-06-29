ADVERTISEMENT

BJP activists stage sit-in protest demanding proper maintenance of Vemulawada temple’s Goshala

Updated - June 29, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 09:16 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the BJP staged a sit-in opposite the office of the Executive Officer of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Saturday demanding urgent measures to ensure proper maintenance of the temple’s Goshala to protect the Kodelu (bulls).

The protesters alleged that lack of adequate facilities at the ‘overcrowded’ Goshala was taking a toll on the Kodelu (bulls) donated by devotees to the presiding deity of the temple as part of the ‘Kode mokku’ ritual.

They demanded that the State government immediately improve facilities and appoint adequate staff at the temple’s Goshala in Thippapur village near Vemulawada to ensure proper veterinary care and services to the Kodelu (bulls).

