BJP activists detained for attempt to lay siege to Kavitha house 

ADVERTISEMENT

Several activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party were detained by the police for attempting to lay siege to MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s house at Banjara Hills on Monday.

The activists from the party’s Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha were staging the protest demanding the resignation of Ms. Kavitha from office, over the alleged reports mentioning her name in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Police stepped up protection and barricaded the route towards her residence on Rd. No 14.