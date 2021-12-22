BJP acting against farmers: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD

22 December 2021 19:34 IST

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the BJP at the Centre had been acting against the interests of farmers and there was no need of such government at the Centre.

“Since 1969 the Centre has been buying paddy and now it says procurement was not possible. They need farmers’ votes but not the paddy they cultivate. We do not need the BJP which would not buy paddy,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing a huge gathering at Jogulamba-Gadwal on Wednesday after inaugurating KCR Annadatala Atmiya Sabha Pranganam.

Earlier in the day, the Minister laid foundation stone for construction of a 300-bed hospital, nursing college and a health sub-centre at Maldakal.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister wondered why the BJP leaders were silent when Union Minister Piyush Goyal had been humiliating Ministers from Telangana. He warned that farmers of Telangana would teach a lesson to the BJP in future.

Later, the Minister inaugurated bullock competition held on the occasion of Swayam Bhulakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavams.

The Minister said the comments made by Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal against a delegation of Ministers from Telangana who called on him in New Delhi on Tuesday were highly objectionable and they must be withdrawn immediately.

“The delegation met the Union Minister on behalf of four crore Telangana people and 70 lakh farmers. He asked them if they had no other business except coming here. This is nothing but humiliating people and farmers of Telangana. He behaved like a political leader and not like a Union Minister. He must withdraw these comments and apologise,” said Mr. Harish Rao while speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after participating in the oath taking ceremony of Errolla Srinivas as chairman of Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC).