BJP accuses KCR of conspiring to defame party in MLA poaching case

The BJP, on Tuesday, has charged former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of “hatching a conspiracy” to defame the party “as evident” in the confessional statement of former DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao in the MLA poaching case involving Tandur ex-MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy.

Official spokesperson N.V. Subhash said the party stands vindicated that Mr.Rao was the “architect and director” in the episode and it is now clear that the former wanted to have a compromise with BJP in a bid to bail out his MLC daughter K. Kavitha, who is now in judicial custody, in the infamous Delhi liquor scam case.

The BJP accused the former BRS government led by Mr.Rao of “misusing” police officials against his political rivals by illegally tapping their phones for political gain and demanded that the Congress government to take action against him. “There are so many allegations against the BRS chief but the Revanth Reddy government is not taking any action which shows the nexus between BRS and Congress,” he charged.

Engineering seats

Meanwhile, BJYM, the party’s youth wing, has urged the Telangana State Council of Higher Education to ensure that most students benefit in getting seats in private engineering colleges through the convenor quota only by ensuring norms are followed during spot admissions and also during the “sliding” of course processes.

In a representation to council chairperson R. Limbadri, a team led by State chief S. Mahender demanded action against colleges collecting donations and high fees which act as a deterrent to the students hailing from the poor and weaker sections. The government should also ensure that highly qualified persons with a spotless reputation sans political affiliation should be appointed as vice-chancellors, it said.

Amenities at BC hostels

Another team of BJP OBC morcha led by Anand Goud met the BC welfare hostels secretary B. Saidulu and sought immediate repairs of the hostels, provision of quality food and potable drinking water facilities as well improved clean sanitation in all the hostels across the State.

They also claimed that textbooks are yet to be supplied to the students despite the academic year scheduled to start next month. They urged Mr.Saidulu to ensure that last year’s incidents where students suffered due to food poisoning and inadequate amenities are not repeated this year.