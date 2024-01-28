BJP accuses govt. of going soft on BRS ‘misdeeds’

January 28, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman has once again accused the Congress government of ‘soft-pedalling’ on the action to be taken against those responsible for the design, construction and maintenance lapses of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project and more specifically, damage to the Medigadda barrage.

“It is strange that after demanding CBI probe and changing stance to a judicial inquiry, the government continues to rely on the same officials for making presentations on what went wrong. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wants the entire KLIP to be investigated while Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy talks of only Medigadda barrage damage,” he said, pointing out to the inconsistency of the stance.

At a press conference at the BJP office on Sunday, Mr. Laxman wondered if the government wanted to lure the BRS leaders to its side by not initiating any action against those responsible for the various corrupt deals in the last nine-and-half-years.

“What happened to the promises of exposing the misdeeds of the BRS government and bringing out the ill-gotten wealth for public benefit? In any case, both parties share the ideology, outlook and policies so it is not surprising at the diffident approach of the government,” he maintained.

The BJP leader said people of Telangana are also observing closely if the government is planning to use the excuse of election notification for the Parliament elections for further delaying implementing the promised six guarantees. “People of Karnataka are already tired of the Congress government’s flip-flops on guarantees,” he claimed.

The MP reiterated that the party will go solo in the forthcoming general elections with the aim to win 10 seats and a vote share of 30%. He also criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for warning about “ED and CBI raids” and alleged that it was only meant to cover up for his party’s dubious record on corruption.

Mr. Laxman also accused BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao of being “depressed” following the electoral loss and hence has been making baseless allegations against the BJP. “BRS is nowhere in the picture as far as parliament elections are concerned and alleging that Centre is favouring the Government just because the CM met PM is ridiculous,” he added.

