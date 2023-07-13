BJP accuses govt. of duplicating ₹550 crore road works

July 13, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind on Thursday alleged that the BRS Government had utilised about ₹550 crore of grants from the Central Government in the district road works, but had at the same time had been showing it as expenditure through its own Roads & Buildings Department.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, the MP charged that the funds came under the special assistance grant and the government had accepted the same in its communication to the Centre but here the govenrment had been stating that works were done by it. The issue had come to light after he had corresponded with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently.

“There has been complete duplication of works and the Minister concerned has to answer. Funds for all the district hospitals under construction and the related infrastructure is being given by the Centre but the BRS Ministers have been claiming otherwise. How can they lie day in and day out? This is just one such instance which came to my notice, there could be more as even the ₹100 crore payment for MMTS Phase-2 came from Centre’s grant,” he said.

The BJP leader said the BRS government was seeped in corruption. The ‘ill-gotten wealth’ belongs to the poor people,” he charged and claimed that the investigating agencies like the ED or CBI had their own “procedure” to deal with the corrupt people, when asked why his party in power at the Centre is not taking any action.

The MP also questioned State Congress president Revanth Reddy if he was ready to give an assurance that his party MLAs would not shift allegiance to the BRS if they were elected in the next elections like they had done in the previous two tenures. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao actually controls the party and both parties strategise their political programmes,” he said.