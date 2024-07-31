ADVERTISEMENT

BJP accuses Congress government of bulldozing Appropriations Bill

Updated - July 31, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP has accused the Congress government of ‘bulldozing’ the Appropriations Bill without giving the chance for the party to participate in the discussion.

Party legislature leader A. Maheshwar Reddy told a press conference at the party office on Wednesday that the ruling and the main opposition party BRS had enacted a ‘drama’ during the discussion forcing the adjournment of the Assembly and this was a ‘conspiracy’ to prevent the saffron party from having its say.

The government has resorted to ‘murdering democracy’ with this undemocratic act and unfairly denying voice to a party of eight MLAs as it sees a political threat from the BJP, he claimed and added that the ruling party functioning has been no different from that of the erstwhile BRS when in power.

