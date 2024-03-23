BJP accused of misusing central investigating agencies ahead of Lok Sabha elections

March 23, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

HYDERABAD

TPCC senior vice-president and Chairman of the Election Commission Coordination Committee G. Niranjan accused the BJP-led central government of orchestrating a biased electoral environment by allegedly leveraging investigative agencies such as the CBI, ED, and Income Tax departments to stifle the voices of opposition leaders by carrying out raids ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan, a delegation representing the I.N.D.I.A. bloc had conveyed their concerns to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar regarding the potential misuse of these agencies, and urged for measures to ensure the smooth and impartial conduct of elections.

Mr. Niranjan underscored the Election Commission’s authority, stating that it holds significant powers during the election period, akin to overseeing law enforcement and executive functions until the electoral process concludes. Mr. Niranjan urged the Election Commission (EC) to issue directives preventing these agencies from conducting raids without informing the commission. He called upon the commission to take decisive actions to ensure a conducive and impartial electoral environment in the country.

The Congress leader also proposed that the Election Commission mandate prior approval for any raids conducted by the CBI, ED, and Income Tax departments before elections commence. He suggested establishing a vetting committee within the Election Commission to assess and authorise such raids when deemed necessary, advocating for a prohibition on raids until after the elections.

He stressed the importance of avoiding undue influence or pressure on any political entity or leader for the democratic conduct of elections. Mr. Niranjan cited the recent moves by investigative agencies, including the CBI’s appeal in the 2G scam case and the Income Tax department’s claims against Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, as evidence of alleged vindictiveness by the BJP.