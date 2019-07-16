‘BJP a clear alternative to TRS’

There is clear space for BJP to emerge as the alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana, said BJP General Secretary P. Muralidhar Rao.

Speaking to newsmen here on Monday, he said there was no strong opposition in Telangana to expose the wrongdoings of the ruling party as the Congress had failed to live up to the expectations of people.

“The Congress may have more votes and seats than the BJP, but they are not committed to serve the people. Hence, the general public and those who are willing to fight the TRS party are now looking up to the BJP,” he opined.

The BJP, which began its winning streak and made inroads into northeastern States, is now keen on gaining ground in the Southern part of India, with Telangana and Karnataka being on top on its agenda where there is fair chance for the party to come to power, he said.

‘TRS failed to deliver’

Lashing out at the TRS government, Mr Muralidhar Rao said the party failed to deliver on its promises and was taking decisions that were against the interests of the people. The government failed to utilise Central government’s funds, he alleged, adding, “The TRS government did not avail itself of the Centre’s welfare schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana.”

The BJP leader said the party would expose the failures of the TRS government in the upcoming municipal elections, especially its promise of double bedroom houses for the poor.

Warangal Urban district BJP president Rao Padma Reddy, former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao and former Rajya Sabha member Rapolu Anand Bhaskar were among those present at the media meet.