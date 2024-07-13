BJLP leader Maheshwar Reddy accuse Congress govt. of lack of transparency

ADVERTISEMENT

BJLP leader and Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of lack of transparency. He demanded the cancellation of contracts related to the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme, alleging huge corruption and nepotism.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Saturday, Mr. Reddy warned that if these contracts were not cancelled, the BJP would expose the alleged corruption during the impending Assembly session. He urged the government to invite global tenders to prevent nepotism, claiming that the Chief Minister’s brother-in-law and brother were beneficiaries of these contracts. He criticised the current regime, saying there was no ‘Praja Palana’ (people’s governance) but rather a rule by ‘a bunch of thieves’.

Despite warnings, Maheshwar Reddy said the government remained unresponsive. He vowed that the BJP would not allow the government to continue its ‘rampant corruption’ and would reveal the details of these secret contracts.

He also accused the Congress of threatening BRS MLAs to defect to their party. And he noted that while some BRS members were in contact with the BJP, they were hesitating to join due to the BJP’s condition that they resign from their MLA posts before switching parties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.