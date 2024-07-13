GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJLP leader Maheshwar Reddy accuse Congress govt. of lack of transparency

Published - July 13, 2024 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

BJLP leader and Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of lack of transparency. He demanded the cancellation of contracts related to the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme, alleging huge corruption and nepotism.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Saturday, Mr. Reddy warned that if these contracts were not cancelled, the BJP would expose the alleged corruption during the impending Assembly session. He urged the government to invite global tenders to prevent nepotism, claiming that the Chief Minister’s brother-in-law and brother were beneficiaries of these contracts. He criticised the current regime, saying there was no ‘Praja Palana’ (people’s governance) but rather a rule by ‘a bunch of thieves’. 

Despite warnings, Maheshwar Reddy said the government remained unresponsive. He vowed that the BJP would not allow the government to continue its ‘rampant corruption’ and would reveal the details of these secret contracts.

He also accused the Congress of threatening BRS MLAs to defect to their party. And he noted that while some BRS members were in contact with the BJP, they were hesitating to join due to the BJP’s condition that they resign from their MLA posts before switching parties.

