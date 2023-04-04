ADVERTISEMENT

Bitten by stray dog, Siddipet Additional Collector suffers thigh injury

April 04, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Collector of Siddipet, P. Srinivas Reddy recently underwent treatment for a thigh injury after being bitten by a stray dog.

The incident took place on Saturday but came to light on Monday. Sources said Mr.Reddy was out on an evening walk at his camp office on the outskirts of the district headquarters. A stray dog reportedly attacked him, causing injury to his posterior thigh. He was rushed to the government hospital for treatment. He is now back home and on rest.

Information about the stray dog attack came to the fore at Grievances Day on Monday as some petitioners insisted on meeting the Additional Collector to discuss an issue that he had promised to address. That was when one of the employees was forced to reveal the reason behind Mr.Reddy’s inability to meet them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US