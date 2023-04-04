Bitten by stray dog, Siddipet Additional Collector suffers thigh injury

April 04, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Additional Collector of Siddipet, P. Srinivas Reddy recently underwent treatment for a thigh injury after being bitten by a stray dog.

The incident took place on Saturday but came to light on Monday. Sources said Mr.Reddy was out on an evening walk at his camp office on the outskirts of the district headquarters. A stray dog reportedly attacked him, causing injury to his posterior thigh. He was rushed to the government hospital for treatment. He is now back home and on rest.

Information about the stray dog attack came to the fore at Grievances Day on Monday as some petitioners insisted on meeting the Additional Collector to discuss an issue that he had promised to address. That was when one of the employees was forced to reveal the reason behind Mr.Reddy’s inability to meet them.