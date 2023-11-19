HamberMenu
BITS-Pilani launches B.Tech programme for working professionals

November 19, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS-Pilani) has launched a new B.Tech. programme in electronics engineering exclusively for working professionals wishing to pursue career paths in core electrical and electronics engineering (EEE).

Professionals and their organisations related to vital industries, such as telecommunications; semiconductor; Internet of Things (IoT); and allied domains, will derive significant value from it, according to a press release. It is a seven-semester programme blending foundational sciences, core technologies and execution management and can be pursued by working professionals without taking a career break.

Professionals holding a diploma in electronics and communication engineering or in any equivalent specialisation, such as electrical, instrumentation and telecommunications, with a minimum of one-year work experience, would be eligible to enrol themselves for the programme.

“Electronics engineers are at the forefront of technological innovation in today’s world… Be it about designing and developing cutting-edge processor architectures for high-performance computing systems or implementing innovative communication systems or technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT, engineers have been playing extremely active and critical roles in their success. There is an immediate need to upskill electronics engineers,” said Satya Sudhakar Yedlapalli, who heads the EEE group of BITS-Pilani WILP division.

“Our electronics engineering programme has been designed in such a manner that it aims to improve the professionals’ overall competencies in circuits and devices, communication technologies, processor architectures, edge computing, IoT and signal processing among several key aspects. And this is exactly the need of the hour, from industries’ standpoint as well,” said the professor. The last date to apply for admissions for the programme is December 11 on bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in, said the press release.

