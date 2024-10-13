GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BITS-Pilani Hyderabad researchers’ new device can detects dangerous bacteria in just 15 minutes

Published - October 13, 2024 06:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Researchers at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus, have developed a miniaturized device that can rapidly detect harmful bacteria, including ‘Pseudomonas Aeruginosa’ which causes severe infections such as pneumonia and cystic fibrosis. The innovative technology can deliver results in just 15 minutes and it is set to transform how hospitals and clinics diagnose bacterial infections, informed Dean of Research & Innovation and co-lead researcher Sanket Goel.

“Our device is small, affordable and designed for quick, on-site testing, particularly in resource-constrained settings unlike current bacterial detection methods are slow and often require sophisticated lab equipment,” he said in a press release.

The device employs ‘Recombinase Polymerase Amplification (RPA)’, a technique that operates at lower temperatures and does not require expensive thermal cycling equipment. A built-in photometric detection system can identify trace amounts of DNA from various bacteria,” said Associate Professor and Co-lead Researcher Satish Kumar Dubey.

“The platform can easily be adapted to detect other dangerous bacteria, making it highly versatile for a range of diagnostic applications. We are also exploring integrating it with cloud-based systems for remote data monitoring,” said research scholar P. Ramya Priya.

The device has immense potential to revolutionize healthcare diagnostics by enabling faster and more efficient pathogen detection and improving patient outcomes across the board, added Prof. Goel. The research has been published in the IEEE Open Journal of Engineering in Medicine and Biology, added the release.

Published - October 13, 2024 06:06 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / health / technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.