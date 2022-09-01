BITS Pilani campuses see aggressive hiring

32.6% increase seen in median salaries

September 01, 2022 19:21 IST

Companies are aggressive about increasing the compensation offered in order to attract the best of the talent pool as seen in the recruitment at the BITS Pilani campuses this year with the overall median salaries increasing by 32.6% from ₹22.62 lakhs per annum to ₹30 lakh per annum.

The overall average salaries have skyrocketed for the 2023 batch from ₹23 lakh per annum to ₹30.37 lakh per annum, a growth of 31.5%, according to Balasubramanian Gurumurthy, Chief Placement Officer, India and Dubai, BITS Pilani.

The collection of summer internship pre-placement offers (PPOs) showed 303 students to date receiving PPOs from firms such as Microsoft, Google, Bloomberg, Uber, DE Shaw, NVIDIA, Samsung, Salesforce and Wells Fargo among others.

The highest monthly stipend saw an increase of over 50% as compared to the 2022 internship season, from ₹2 lakh per month to ₹3.16 lakh per month, with the final CTC received from pre-placement offers increasing from ₹45 lakh per annum to ₹60.75 lakh per annum, an increase of 35%.

Mr. Balasubramanian said the full-time hiring season began this month and there is an increase in the total number of companies hosted as of end-August from 87 to 109. The season looks promising with market leaders such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Visa, Adobe, Cisco, Uber, Sprinklr, Indeed and other flagship companies hiring aggressively.

In addition to software development roles, profiles were also offered in the areas of data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity. Similar to 2022, the electronics sector has seen aggressive hiring in 2023 also. The maximum salary secured has jumped from ₹45 lakh to ₹60.75 lakh, a growth of 35% as of end-August.

