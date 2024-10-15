ADVERTISEMENT

BITS Pilani campuses place 81% students with a median salary of ₹17 lakh

Published - October 15, 2024 10:53 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Of the 3,202 registered students at BITS Pilani’s India campuses, 2,592 secured placements. | Photo Credit: Screenshot of https://www.bits-pilani.ac.in/

The Indian campuses of BITS Pilani secured high placements this year with 81% of students placed compared to industry average of 72% as the placement season ended on September 30.

2,592 of 3,202 registered students secured placements

Of the 3,202 registered students, 2,592 secured placements, resulting in an overall placement rate of 81%. Undergraduate students excelled with an 81.72% placement rate, as 2,038 received full-time offers, while placements for post-graduates stood at 78.25% with 554 offers.

Financial prospects were equally bright, with a median domestic salary of ₹17 lakh and an average salary of ₹20.36 lakh, said Balasubramanian Gurumurthy, chief placement officer for India and Dubai, BITS Pilani.

IT and Software companies

He said the IT and software sector saw significant participation from prestigious companies such as Microsoft, Palo Alto, Google, Oracle, IBM, Accenture, Flipkart, Uber, Cisco, and D.E. Shaw, indicating a strong demand for talent in software development, data science and analytics, and niche engineering roles.

Electronics and investment banking sector

Top companies in the electronics segment and prominent investment banking firms like J.P. Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, American Express, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo hired students for various roles. In manufacturing, major players like L&T, Tata Steel, General Electric, and Aditya Birla Group while automotive manufacturers like Volvo Eicher, Bajaj Auto, Wabtec, Hyundai, and Honda recruited students.

FMCG companies

This placement season also saw major FMCG companies like ITC, P&G, Pidilite, Mondelez, and HUL providing opportunities in supply chain and product management.

