BITS Pilani campuses achieve 71% placements despite economic pressures

Despite the campus placements decreasing across the country, the BITS Pilani campuses have registered an impressive 71% placement so far as against the average of 55% being registered in other colleges in the country.

The current academic year has seen active participation from 501 companies in campus placements, which is a marginal decrease compared to the previous year. Out of the 3,270 registered students, an impressive 2,315 have secured placements, resulting in an admirable placement rate of 71%, according to Balasubramanian Gurumurthy, Chief Placement Officer for BITS Pilani’s campuses in India and Dubai.

Notably, 1780 number of First Degree (B.E) and 484 number of Higher Degree (M.E) students have successfully found full time roles in their respective fields. The placement season, spanning until the end of August 2024, is currently underway with ongoing company visits aimed at substantially increasing the number of placed students during this period, he said.

Median salary at ₹17 lakhs

Despite economic pressures, salary adjustments have been modest, with the median salary at ₹17 lakhs (a 6.59% decrease) and an average of ₹20.09 lakhs (a 4.75% reduction). The placement team ensured stability in compensation structures, offering students diverse choices.

Prominent semiconductor firms engaged in the recruitment

In the electronics vertical, prominent semiconductor firms like Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Intel, Micron, Nvidia, AMD, and MediaTek have engaged in campus recruitment. Additionally, Core companies such as General Electric, Exxon Mobil, Dover, Wabtec, Ramboll, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, ARUP, DAR Group, and Honeywell, among others have also significantly expanded their recruitment efforts.

Bio-Pharma sector

In the Bio-Pharma sector, Biocon Biologics, Lilly, Dr. Reddy’s Lab, Pfizer, and Zydus have emerged as prominent recruiters, focusing on roles in formulation, regulatory affairs, and technology transfer.

Analytics and Consulting domains

Meanwhile, in the Analytics and Consulting domains, BCG, ZS Associates, Thorogood, British Petroleum, Levi’s, and Verisk have been prominent recruiters across various India and Dubai campuses for the academic year 2023-24.

Marquee players in the tech sector, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, Palo Alto Networks, and Cisco, have spearheaded the robust hiring drive across campuses.

Alongside, major investment banks such as BlackRock, Invesco, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, Nomura, and Barclays have shown interest, with some offering roles in Fintech and Software profiles, Mr. Balasubramanian said.

He said that unlike many other prominent universities where employability is just one of several objectives, at BITS Pilani, it stands as a cornerstone of their educational outcomes. This focus highlights their commitment to preparing students effectively for the professional world, ensuring they are well-equipped with the skills and knowledge needed for success in their careers.

