BITS campuses shine with over 3,000 placements this year

BITS Pilani, including the BITS Hyderabad campus, placed over 3,000 students in 2023, despite major hiring cuts and strong global headwinds across the industry.

On the salary front, highest domestic CTCs reached ₹70 lakh per annum and more than 600 students have been placed at salaries above ₹30 lakh (excluding international offers).

The average salary for the university stood at ₹20.9 lakh, a growth of 13% over the last year when it was ₹18.48 lakh, according to Balasubramanian Gurumurthy, Chief Placement Officer, India & Dubai, BITS Pilani. Similarly, the university median salary has seen a growth of 12.5%, reaching ₹18 lakh compared to ₹16 lakh last year.

Mr. Balasubramanian said that the hiring season started with the collection of summer internship pre-placement offers (PPOs) in August 2022. The figures showed 318 students receiving PPOs from firms such as Microsoft, Google, Bloomberg, Uber, DE Shaw, NVIDIA, Samsung, Salesforce and Wells Fargo, among others.

He said the highest monthly stipend saw an increase of over 50% compared to the 2021-22 internship season, from ₹2 lakh per month to ₹3.16 lakh per month, with the final CTC received from pre-placement offers increasing from ₹45 lakh per annum to ₹60.75 lakh per annum, an increase of 35%.

Apart from market leaders such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Visa, Adobe, Cisco, Uber, Sprinklr and other flagship companies that hired aggressively, the core manufacturing sector was upbeat with General Electric, Wabtec, Dover, Volvo Commercial Vehicles, Sona Comstar, TATA Technologies and the JK Group hiring across campuses. Newer profiles like Supply Chain Management were in demand with Micron offering ₹23 lakh to students from the manufacturing sector.

The Electronics sector was aggressive with Qualcomm giving more than 100 offers across campuses and other top companies hiring in double digits. Management consulting roles were the flavour of the season with Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Co and McKinsey & Co offering front-end consulting profiles to under-graduate students.

Around 574 unique companies have visited and hired across BITS Pilani clocking a 15.7% increase over the last year. All this despite the economic downturn, he said.

