Bison spotted, video goes viral

MULUGU

24 November 2021 23:07 IST

A 30-second video clip that captured the movement of a heavily built Indian bison in the forest area, believed to be somewhere in the Eturunagaram wildlife sanctuary limits in Mulugu district, went viral on social media on Wednesday.

An unidentified person filmed the movement of the bison on his mobile phone camera from behind a tree in the woods and posted it on social media, much to the visual delight of wildlife enthusiasts.

The video clip that lasted for barely 30 seconds gave wildlife lovers a glimpse of the mighty bison moving in its natural habitat unhindered, a positive sign of rejuvenation of native grasslands and ecological balance.

