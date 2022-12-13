  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi and Argentina’s FIFA World Cup journey, Qatar 2022, in pictures

BIS raid on plywood trader

December 13, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards, Hyderabad, conducted a search and seizure on a trader at Dammaiguda, Medchal Malkajgiri district, dealing with huge quantity of marine plywood and block boards with spurious BIS standard mark on Tuesday.

About 180 plywood and blockboards with various brand names having spurious BIS standard mark were seized. These were having expired/fake BIS license numbers. Action is being initiated against the offender under the BIS Act, 2016.

The public has been requested to be aware about the details of BIS license which can be verified on BIS website www.manakonline.in or by using BIS Care. Information can also be shared through phones - 919154843232, 919154843233, e-mail : hybo@bis.gov.in, web: www.bis.gov.in, said a press release by branch head K.V.Rao.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.