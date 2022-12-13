BIS raid on plywood trader

December 13, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards, Hyderabad, conducted a search and seizure on a trader at Dammaiguda, Medchal Malkajgiri district, dealing with huge quantity of marine plywood and block boards with spurious BIS standard mark on Tuesday.

About 180 plywood and blockboards with various brand names having spurious BIS standard mark were seized. These were having expired/fake BIS license numbers. Action is being initiated against the offender under the BIS Act, 2016.

The public has been requested to be aware about the details of BIS license which can be verified on BIS website www.manakonline.in or by using BIS Care. Information can also be shared through phones - 919154843232, 919154843233, e-mail : hybo@bis.gov.in, web: www.bis.gov.in, said a press release by branch head K.V.Rao.