BIS officials seize spurious UPVC pipes

March 28, 2024 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

About 130 metres of UPVC pipes carrying spurious Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) ‘ISI’ mark were seized from Srri Sai Ganesh Rock Tools, near Outer Ring Road (ORR), Pedda Amberpet, by the officials during a raid on Wednesday.

Officials of the BIS requested people to verify the standards license on www.manakaonline.in or by using the BIS Care App. Information on products with spurious quality mark can be brought to the notice of local branch on cell numbers: 9154843232/9154843233 or through an email to: hypo@bis.gov.in, said a press release by joint director and head P.V. Srikanth.

