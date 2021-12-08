BIS ‘ISI’ mark misused

HYDERABAD

Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raided a firm ‘Vishwa Karma Industries’ at Kothur on Wednesday for manufacturing packaged drinking water without a valid licence and using a spurious ‘ISI’ mark under the brand name ‘Vishwas’. Many 20 litre water cans with expired licence were seized from the premises.

Hyderabad unit head K.V. Rao informed that the offenders have to pay a fine of over ₹5 lakh or get two years’ imprisonment or both. BIS licence is given to units only after a thorough scrutiny of their manufacturing and testing facilities, and hygienic conditions to be followed during manufacture.

Information on misuse of standard mark can be brought to the notice of BIS through mobile app ‘BIS CARE’ or phone no. +91 9154843232, +91 9154843233, e-mail: hybo@bis.gov.in, web: www.bis.gov.in, said a press release.

