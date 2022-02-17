‘Birthday for KCR and Jail Day for Congress’: Revanth criticizes the police on the arrests

Revanth and several leaders arrested on KCR’s birthday

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy being arrested by the police after he called for protests to oppose chief minister KCR’s birthday celebrations. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday celebrations began on Thursday the Telangana police swooped down on the Congress leaders homes either placing them under house arrest or taking them into custody.

The Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy was arrested by the police as he left to attend a court hearing and later participate in a series of programmes announced to protest the birthday celebrations of the Chief Minister. Even as the Congress workers sat on the road the police pushed them away and left with Mr. Reddy. He was shifted to a few police stations before taken to the Golkonda police station.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy called for protests on Thursday opposing the birthday celebrations of the Chief Minister when youth and farmers were committing suicides. Police feared that he would participate in the protests leading to law and order issues.

Youth Congress president Shiva Sena Reddy too was placed under house arrest after he announced that birthday celebrations of donkeys would be held to protest the Chief Minister’s birthday celebrations. Mahila Congress chief Sunita Rao, and former Minister Shabbir Ali were placed under house arrest.

Police surrounded Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress party headquarters and were not letting anyone go inside apart from arresting the leaders heading the party office.

Senior Congress leaders including Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Redy, former PCC president, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, TPCC working president, J. Geeta Reddy, TPCC Campaign Committee chairman, Madhu Yaskhi Goud condemned the arrest of Mr. Revanth Reddy and other leaders and asked the Chief Minister if he was going to arrest everyone who raises question on the employment issues. “Is it a crime to seek job notifications,” they asked and wanted to know why the Chief Minister was silent on such a burning issue.

MLA Seethakka, AICC secretary Sampath Kumar, TPCC working president, Anjan Kumar Yadav and former MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy also questioned the police action. Ms. Seethakka asked whether KCR’s birthday should be the jail day for the Congress leaders and workers. She said this is the second consecutive day the TPCC chief was getting arrested.

In a tweet, AICC incharge for Telangana and MP, Manickam Tagore condemned the arrest and charged that Mr. KCR’s agenda was not fulfilling the aspirations of the youngsters who fought for a separate Telangana.