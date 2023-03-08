ADVERTISEMENT

Birth, death certificates’ issue: BJP seeks clarification from Mayor, KTR

March 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reportedly cancelling thousands of birth and death certificates led the Bharatiya Janata Party to raise the hackles and demand a thorough investigation into the issue.

Bringing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen into the crosshairs, BJP deputy floor leader and Mansoorabad corporator Koppula Narsimha Reddy demanded immediate answers from Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

He charged the GHMC with issuing these certificates without following laid down procedure and alluded to rampant bribery in the civic body. He claimed that honest officers are being side-lined following the staff appointed at the behest of the BRS and AIMIM.

Mr Reddy alleged that these allegedly questionably issued certificates could pose a massive challenge for national security. He alleged that Rohingyas could get these certificates for less than ₹5,000.

GHMC BJP media in-charge Sravan Vurapalli too demanded answers from the Mayor and Mr. K.T. Rama Rao

