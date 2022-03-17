Birth certificate racket busted, five held

GHMC health officer still at large

GHMC health officer still at large

A GHMC data entry operator was among five persons arrested by SR Nagar police for allegedly issuing fake birth certificates to applicants fraudulently.

The Corporation's assistant health officer and prime accused in the case, Aizaz Kasim, is still at large.

The arrested include data entry operator Akula Satish (36) from SR Nagar, and agents Mohammed Rasool (42) from Yousufguda, Syed Hussain Iqbal (49) from New Malakpet, Arif Ahmed (56), a resident of Masab Tank, and Mohammed Rasheed (43) from First Lancer, Humayun Nagar.

Investigators found that the gang had issued over 163 such certificates in the past few months.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) D. Joel Davis said that assistant health officer Kasim had formed a gang and had been authorising the fake certificates for a very long time. "With the help of Satish, who joined three months ago, Kasim violated the entire procedure to issue the birth certificates and uploaded them on their website. The agents used to go to Mee Seva centres and download the certificates," Mr. Davis said.

Satish even used to get the details (date of birth and parents’ name) of the applicants via WhatsApp, evaded the necessary procedures, used Kasim’s digital signature and issued genuine certificates at a charge of ₹1,300 to ₹1,500.

“Kasim used to pay ₹300 and ₹250 per certificate to agents and Satish, respectively, and keep the rest,” the DCP added.

Police seized fake certificates, six mobile phones and ₹19,400 in cash from the accused.