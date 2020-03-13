Birth anniversary of Burgula observed

HYDERABAD

Call to name Palamuru University after Ramakrishna Rao

The 121st birth anniversary of Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, first Chief Minister of erstwhile Hyderabad State and former Governor of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, was observed at his statue near the headquarters of GHMC at Liberty crossroads on Friday.

Several freedom fighters, including his family members, paid floral tributes to the statue. Freedom Fighter and chairman of B.R.K Foundation Committee Dr Babu Rao Varma recalled the great qualities of Burgula Ramakrishna Rao as an administrator. He appealed to the State government to name Palamuru University in Mahbubnagar after Ramakrishna Rao since he hailed from Palamuru.

