Birth anniversary of Burgula observed

The 121st birth anniversary of Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, first Chief Minister of erstwhile Hyderabad State and former Governor of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, was observed at his statue near the headquarters of GHMC at Liberty crossroads on Friday.
Several freedom fighters, including his family members, paid floral tributes to the statue. Freedom Fighter and chairman of B.R.K Foundation Committee Dr Babu Rao Varma recalled the great qualities of Burgula Ramakrishna Rao as an administrator. He appealed to the State government to name Palamuru University in Mahbubnagar after Ramakrishna Rao since he hailed from Palamuru.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.