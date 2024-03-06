Birth, death certificate scam rears its head again in GHMC

March 06, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Another scam related to issue of birth and death certificates has surfaced in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. According to sources, about 80 birth and death certificates were issued from Falaknuma circle alone since November last, without proper documentation.

For births and deaths that happen outside hospitals, non-availability certificates (NAC) attested by the respective birth and death registrars are a mandatory requirement for issue of certificates.

Same is applicable for births and deaths that happened a long time ago and do not have hospital records.

The NAC is attached to the application and sent to the Revenue Divisional Officer, who will issue proceedings for issue of the certificate after a field-level enquiry.

It has been reliably learnt that several instances have come out from the Falaknuma circle wherein the certificates were issued without NACs. An inquiry has been ordered reportedly into the same by the higher officials.

Two years ago, a similar scam surfaced in the GHMC on a much larger scale, upon which the then Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar summarily withdrew about 26,000 certificates issued from the corporation. The certificates were reportedly issued based on invalid documents uploaded as RDO’s proceedings.