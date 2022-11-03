Birla Science Centre becomes beehive of activity during partial solar eclipse

Scores of young and old alike thronged the B M Birla Science Centre at Adarshnagar to witness the partial solar eclipse with the help of telescopes and other instruments on Tuesday afternoon. The celestial phenomenon has occurred after a considerable time as the last one in December 2021 was not visible in Hyderabad.

With the skies remaining clear despite the haze due to the previous night’s crackers show, the Moon’s shadow touched the Sun at about 4.49 p.m at about 10 degree six minutes above the horizon, said Director, K.G. Kumar of the G.P. Birla Archaeological Astronomical and Scientific Research Institute under which the Science Centre and Planetarium functions.

The partial eclipse was visible till 5.48 p.m. because of the sun set, although it went on till, 6.29 p.m. at minus 10 degree five minutes below the horizon. “The visibility was about 16% in Hyderabad while it was 50% in some parts of the country. The partial solar eclipse could also be seen by people living in Europe, South/West Asia, North/East Africa and Atlantic region,” said Dr. Kumar.

During a solar eclipse, the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the Sun. Since this was a partial eclipse, the Sun, Moon and the Earth don’t align in a perfectly straight line and the Moon casts only the outer part of its shadow known as penumbra on the Earth. Thus, this looks as if the Moon has taken a bite out of the Sun unlike in a total solar eclipse when the Moon completely covers the Sun.

Another kind of eclipse, the Annular Solar Eclipse which happens when the Moon covers the centre of the Sun leaving the outer edges visible which forms a “ring of fire” or annulus around the Moon said Dr. Kumar.

The Director reckons that the last annular solar eclipse visible to the naked eye happened on 21st June 2020 which was visible from Hyderabad. The first eclipse of the year 2022 was a partial solar eclipse which was visible from southern South America, parts of Antarctica, and over the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans followed by this partial solar eclipse of 25th Oct 2022.

The second total lunar eclipse of 2022 will be visible from Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, and most of South America. It will be visible from Hyderabad on 8th Nov 2022 beginning at 5.40 p.m. and ending at 7.26 p.m. for a total duration of 1 hour 46 minutes, he added.