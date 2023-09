September 02, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The BM Birla Planetarium is organising a live streaming of the launch of ISRO’s Aditya – L1 towards the sun starting with a popular science talk on ‘Sun and Aditya-L1 Mission’ at 10.30 a.m. followed by the live launch event screening from 11.20 a.m. There will also be an open house quiz on ‘Our Sun’ at the GP Birla Conference Hall,Adarshnagar, on September 2, said a press release by director K.G. Kumar.

