‘Birds of Telangana’ pocket guide released, featuring 252 of 443 birds documented in State

Published - November 06, 2024 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka released Hyderabad Birding Pals’ pocket guide on ‘Birds of Telangana’ in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A pocket guide on ‘Birds of Telangana’ was released by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The beginner’s guide to Telangana birds, by Hyderabad Birding Pals, features 252 out of the 443 bird species documented in the State. Of these 443 birds, 179 are migratory birds. 

President of the NGO, A Harikrishna explained the significance of the pocket guide to the Deputy Chief Minister. 

Four categories

The 252 bird species were listed under four categories depending on the habitat they are found in: Wetland; Woodland; Grassland, scrub or open habitat and Generalists. Photos and names of bird are mentioned. What do they feed on is indicated beside the photos. 

Important areas which are habitats for resident and migratory for birds, such as Manjeera Wildlife Sanctuary, Pakhal lake are mentioned too. “Ameenpur lake stands out as the State’s only biodiversity heritage site,” as per the pocket guide. Notable wetlands, forests and grasslands too are mentioned. 

Besides suggestions on the ‘Dos and Don’ts of bird watching’, it has details on 5Ws of bird identification. 

Sriram Reddy, core member of the NGO said that they would distribute the pocket guide to students of government schools and colleges. 

