 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Birds of Telangana’ pocket guide released, featuring 252 of 443 birds documented in State

Published - November 06, 2024 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka released Hyderabad Birding Pals’ pocket guide on ‘Birds of Telangana’ in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka released Hyderabad Birding Pals’ pocket guide on ‘Birds of Telangana’ in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A pocket guide on ‘Birds of Telangana’ was released by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The beginner’s guide to Telangana birds, by Hyderabad Birding Pals, features 252 out of the 443 bird species documented in the State. Of these 443 birds, 179 are migratory birds. 

President of the NGO, A Harikrishna explained the significance of the pocket guide to the Deputy Chief Minister. 

Four categories

The 252 bird species were listed under four categories depending on the habitat they are found in: Wetland; Woodland; Grassland, scrub or open habitat and Generalists. Photos and names of bird are mentioned. What do they feed on is indicated beside the photos. 

Important areas which are habitats for resident and migratory for birds, such as Manjeera Wildlife Sanctuary, Pakhal lake are mentioned too. “Ameenpur lake stands out as the State’s only biodiversity heritage site,” as per the pocket guide. Notable wetlands, forests and grasslands too are mentioned. 

Besides suggestions on the ‘Dos and Don’ts of bird watching’, it has details on 5Ws of bird identification. 

Sriram Reddy, core member of the NGO said that they would distribute the pocket guide to students of government schools and colleges. 

Published - November 06, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.