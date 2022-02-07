Birds of Kawal beckon avian enthusiasts

Tiger reserve to host first bird walk this weekend

The Kawal Tiger Reserve is going to host its first ever ‘Bird Walk’ on February 12 and 13, and is inviting registrations from birding enthusiasts.

Kawal is home to a rich diversity in flora and fauna with more than 300 species of birds, and over 600 tree species with different forest compositions such as pure teak, bamboo with teak, pure bamboo, a statement from the Forest department informed. With many water bodies to maintain faunal diversity inside the core areas, Kawal offers ample opportunity for sighting of local birds as well as migratory ones. Birders may hope to catch a glimpse of a few rare species too, such as grey-headed fish eagle, crested tree swift, river lapwing, and white rumped munia.

The ‘Bird Walk’ programme will start on February 12 at 11 a.m. with registrations followed by introduction of participants.

Forest department is charging ₹1,500 per head towards accommodation, food and local transport. Participants will be accommodated at the base camp inside the forest. Registration can be done over phone by calling Forest Range Officer, Indanpally, Md. Hafeezuddin on 99487-51980.

In view of the pandemic, the number of participants will be limited, and registrations may be over soon, the department said. For details, one can call Forest Divisional Officer-Jannaram, S.Madhava Rao on 94408-10103.