Birdbaths set up to quench thirst of birds

In order to quench the thirst of the birds during this summer season, the Municipal authorities have started installing water-filled clay pots for the birds all along the dividers, municipal parks and other public places in the textile town on Sunday.

Following the instructions of Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Municipal Commissioner V. Sammaiah had taken up the cause of erecting the clay-pots on the trees grown on the dividers and other places in the town. The municipal staff were also informed to regularly fill the clay-pots with the water to quench the thirst of the birds in the town throughout this summer season.