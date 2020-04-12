Telangana

Birdbaths set up to quench thirst of birds

The Municipal officials setting up birdbaths on the trees along the dividers to quench the thirst of birds during the summer season in Sircilla on Sunday.

The Municipal officials setting up birdbaths on the trees along the dividers to quench the thirst of birds during the summer season in Sircilla on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Civic staff told to keep them filled during the summer

In order to quench the thirst of the birds during this summer season, the Municipal authorities have started installing water-filled clay pots for the birds all along the dividers, municipal parks and other public places in the textile town on Sunday.

Following the instructions of Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Municipal Commissioner V. Sammaiah had taken up the cause of erecting the clay-pots on the trees grown on the dividers and other places in the town. The municipal staff were also informed to regularly fill the clay-pots with the water to quench the thirst of the birds in the town throughout this summer season.

