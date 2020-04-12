Birdbaths set up to quench thirst of birds

In order to quench the thirst of the birds during this summer season, the Municipal authorities have started installing water-filled clay pots for the birds all along the dividers, municipal parks and other public places in the textile town on Sunday.
Following the instructions of Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Municipal Commissioner V. Sammaiah had taken up the cause of erecting the clay-pots on the trees grown on the dividers and other places in the town. The municipal staff were also informed to regularly fill the clay-pots with the water to quench the thirst of the birds in the town throughout this summer season.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.