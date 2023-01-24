Biodiversity festival held in Zaheerabad

January 24, 2023 05:25 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - SANGAREDDY

The Deccan Development Society (DDS) has celebrated Zaheerabad Mandal Jathara of 23rd Mobile Biodiversity Festival (MBF) in Government Degree College, Zaheerabad, on Monday.

The event began with a ritual installation of seeds by Sangham women farmers at the venue and guests lighting the inauguration lamp amidst traditional songs sung by DDS women.

“The MBF began as a small scale event with 2 carts in a village. Over the last two decades, it has grown to 16 carts and 25 villages with the initiative of Sangham women. Every year, the rate of biodiversity loss in native seed varieties is rising rapidly. This has dire consequences for our food security in the upcoming era of climate change. Over the last 3 decades, DDS Sanghams have saved Zaheerabad as one of the last standing agro-biodiversity hotspot in Telangana, especially for millets. It our mission to conserve and promote the cultivation and consumption of these crops for generation to come,” said P.V. Satheesh in his address.

A short film made by Community Media Trust women titled, 20 years of Mobile Biodiversity Festival, was screened at the event.

Dr. A Vijaya Lakshmi, gynaecologist, Pragathi Nursing Home; Sumathi, MPDO; Dr. Aslam Farooqi, principal, Government Degree College, J. Swamy, MRO, G. Malla Reddy, Municipal Commissioner, and B. Bikshapathi, Asst Director of Agriculture, participated in the programme.