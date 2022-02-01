Biodiversity festival begins at Yelgoi

HYDERABAD

01 February 2022 20:32 IST

20 days festival to conclude at Machanoor

The 22nd Biodiversity festival by the Decccan Development Society (DDS) has started at Yelgoi in Jarasangam mandal of Sangareddy district on Tuesday. The programme was started with offering pooja to the bullock carts.

Bullock carts that were decorated with millets and flowers, accompanied by groups performing on traditional musical instruments, were taken around the village in a procession. Kolatam was also played. The festival would conclude on February 21 at Machanoor.

