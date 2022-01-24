BioAsia to open on February 24

Hyderabad

24 January 2022 21:07 IST

‘Future Ready’ theme of the 2-day event focused on Life Sciences

The 19th edition of BioAsia, a two-day Life Sciences and health tech forum, will be in held virtually from February 24.

One of the largest such devoted to Life Sciences, BioAsia is the annual flagship event of Telangana government and emerged as a global platform for various stakeholders, from biotech and biopharma companies, research institutions, academia, investors, service providers to policymakers and regulators.

With ‘Future Ready’ as the theme this year, it will focus on exploring different aspects of Life Sciences industry, including taking stock of the progress achieved and capabilities needed for powering future growth, the organisers said in a release on Monday.

“Hyderabad has cemented its position as the life sciences hub of the country and vaccine capital of the world. BioAsia has been an integral part of this extraordinary growth story and continues to help us showcase the prowess of Hyderabad in particular and India in general,” Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao said inviting stakeholders from around the world to the event.

The conference will provide an opportunity to pharma and biotech firms, CROs, CMOs, CDMOs, biotech start-ups, academic institutions, scientists and researchers, policymakers and regulatory experts across the globe to assess the industry’s current position and deliberate on imperatives for future growth. It will feature an array of panels on future of Life Sciences amid the pandemic and the ways the industry must be focussing to combat future pandemics, the organisers said.

IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said BioAsia is an excellent global forum for biotechnology, pharma and healthcare industries, academia and start-ups to showcase their innovations and network for better connections. Over the last 18 years, the event has seen over 270 Lol, bilateral co-operation agreements and MoU getting signed along with trade and investment to an extent of $2.6 billion.

Last year’s BioAsia, which went virtual for the first time, had around 31,450 participants from 72 countries and 60 high-profile speakers. “We are confident the 19th edition will bring together some of the most influential leaders to discuss a wide range of topics concerning the opportunities and challenges in the healthcare sector,” said Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director of Life Sciences, Telangana.