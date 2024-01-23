BioAsia 2024 to have FIT as intl. regional partner 

January 23, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Flanders Investment & Trade will be international regional partner of BioAsia 2024, the 21st edition of the marquee healthcare and life sciences event to be held in Hyderabad from February 26-28.

“While Telangana has emerged as a thriving hub for life sciences industry, boasting a robust ecosystem that spans pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical research, Flanders, with its rich history in scientific research and technological innovation, complements our strengths and offers a wealth of expertise,” Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu said, announcing Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT) as the international regional partner.

Life sciences and health sector is one of the focus sectors for the Flanders region of Belgium. The region stands first within European Union for clinical trial procedure speed and biotech market capitalisation, second in pharma and biotech patent applications per capita and for pharma and biotech patent applications per capita. The Life scienes and Health sector is one of the focus sectors for the region. Flanders had participated in BioAsia 2023 to explore multiple opportunities in the life sciences sector.

At BioAsia 2024, FIT will bring a delegation of senior officials from Flanders and participate in multiple B2B, G2B and other meetings, BioAsia organisers said in a release on Tuesday.

